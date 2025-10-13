Tragic Family Feud: Property Dispute Ends in Murder
Six family members were detained in Beed district over the alleged murder of 72-year-old Chhabu Devkar amid a property dispute. The incident involved a violent altercation with his nephews and their wives, leading to serious injuries and his subsequent death in hospital.
- Country:
- India
A grim turn of events unfolded in Beed district as six family members were apprehended for their alleged involvement in the murder of a 72-year-old relative. The deceased, Chhabu Devkar, was reportedly attacked by his nephews and their wives following a property dispute.
The altercation took a lethal turn in Ashti tehsil's Loni (Syedmeer) on a Saturday evening, as Devkar succumbed to injuries from a sickle and iron rod attack. The family dispute centered around a contentious boundary wall and pipeline issue.
Despite being rushed to a hospital in Ahilyanagar, Devkar died the following afternoon. The suspects include Ramdas Devkar, Rahul Devkar, and Santosh Devkar, along with their spouses, who are now in police custody as investigations continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)