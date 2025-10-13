Tragic Family Feud: Property Dispute Ends in Murder

A grim turn of events unfolded in Beed district as six family members were apprehended for their alleged involvement in the murder of a 72-year-old relative. The deceased, Chhabu Devkar, was reportedly attacked by his nephews and their wives following a property dispute.

The altercation took a lethal turn in Ashti tehsil's Loni (Syedmeer) on a Saturday evening, as Devkar succumbed to injuries from a sickle and iron rod attack. The family dispute centered around a contentious boundary wall and pipeline issue.

Despite being rushed to a hospital in Ahilyanagar, Devkar died the following afternoon. The suspects include Ramdas Devkar, Rahul Devkar, and Santosh Devkar, along with their spouses, who are now in police custody as investigations continue.

