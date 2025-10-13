Major Narcotics Bust: 499 kg of Ganja Seized in Telangana
Police in Telangana seized 499 kg of ganja worth ₹2.5 crore being transported in a lorry to Rajasthan. Two individuals have been arrested, while efforts continue to apprehend two others involved in the operation. The contraband originated from Andhra Pradesh.
- Country:
- India
In a significant crackdown, Telangana police seized 499 kg of ganja valued at ₹2.5 crore. The major narcotics haul occurred in Bhadradri Kothagudem district when authorities intercepted a transport lorry headed to Rajasthan.
Acting on prior intelligence, law enforcement officials conducted vehicle inspections in Sujathanagar Mandal, leading to the recovery of 96 packets of ganja, according to Superintendent of Police B. Rohit Raju. The substances were traced back to their origin in Andhra Pradesh.
Two persons, including the vehicle owner, have been arrested, while a man who facilitated transit remains at large alongside another suspect linked to sales. Continued investigation aims to bring all culprits to justice.
- READ MORE ON:
- ganja
- Telangana
- Rajasthan
- drugs
- transportation
- seizure
- police
- investigation
- arrests
- contraband
ALSO READ
Accidental Discharge Injures Police Officer in Jammu
Cracking Down on Copper Theft: Police Nab Six in Violent Encounter
Maharashtra Police Rescue Missing Girls in Major Operation
Delhi Police and NDRF Strengthen Disaster Management Training Partnership
Police Suspensions Follow Tragic River Incident Involving Dalit Teen