Major Narcotics Bust: 499 kg of Ganja Seized in Telangana

In a significant crackdown, Telangana police seized 499 kg of ganja valued at ₹2.5 crore. The major narcotics haul occurred in Bhadradri Kothagudem district when authorities intercepted a transport lorry headed to Rajasthan.

Acting on prior intelligence, law enforcement officials conducted vehicle inspections in Sujathanagar Mandal, leading to the recovery of 96 packets of ganja, according to Superintendent of Police B. Rohit Raju. The substances were traced back to their origin in Andhra Pradesh.

Two persons, including the vehicle owner, have been arrested, while a man who facilitated transit remains at large alongside another suspect linked to sales. Continued investigation aims to bring all culprits to justice.