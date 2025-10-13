Ceasefire in Gaza: Hostages Freed and Hopes for Peace Rise
The remaining hostages in Gaza were freed alongside Palestinian prisoners, marking a significant step towards peace in a devastating two-year conflict that has claimed many lives. International leaders are now focused on turning the ceasefire into a lasting peace, though challenges remain regarding the future governance of Gaza.
All remaining hostages held in Gaza and hundreds of Palestinian prisoners walked free on Monday in a hopeful breakthrough. The ceasefire aims to end two years of warfare that ravaged the Gaza Strip and claimed tens of thousands of Palestinian lives.
Hamas agreed to release the bodies of four deceased Israeli captives, while Israel announced the liberation of over 1,900 Palestinian prisoners as part of the ceasefire agreement.
Speaking in Jerusalem, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reaffirmed his commitment to peace, raising hopes for resolution despite ongoing critical issues. The release of hostages and prisoners has spurred optimism for ending the conflict, while an influx of humanitarian aid is expected in Gaza where famine looms large.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gattuso's Italy Prepares for High-Stakes World Cup Duel Against Israel
Trump arrives in Egypt for summit on Gaza's future after visiting Israel to celebrate ceasefire deal with Hamas, reports AP.
We welcome release of all hostages after over two years of captivity: PM Modi on Hamas releasing Israeli hostages.
Powerful Influence: Miriam Adelson's Role in U.S.-Israel Relations
Hamas says it will release the bodies of four of the 28 deceased Israeli captives later Monday, reports AP.