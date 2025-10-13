Left Menu

Ceasefire in Gaza: Hostages Freed and Hopes for Peace Rise

The remaining hostages in Gaza were freed alongside Palestinian prisoners, marking a significant step towards peace in a devastating two-year conflict that has claimed many lives. International leaders are now focused on turning the ceasefire into a lasting peace, though challenges remain regarding the future governance of Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 13-10-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 19:20 IST
Ceasefire in Gaza: Hostages Freed and Hopes for Peace Rise
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

All remaining hostages held in Gaza and hundreds of Palestinian prisoners walked free on Monday in a hopeful breakthrough. The ceasefire aims to end two years of warfare that ravaged the Gaza Strip and claimed tens of thousands of Palestinian lives.

Hamas agreed to release the bodies of four deceased Israeli captives, while Israel announced the liberation of over 1,900 Palestinian prisoners as part of the ceasefire agreement.

Speaking in Jerusalem, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reaffirmed his commitment to peace, raising hopes for resolution despite ongoing critical issues. The release of hostages and prisoners has spurred optimism for ending the conflict, while an influx of humanitarian aid is expected in Gaza where famine looms large.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Punjab Approves Security Boost in Jails and Relief for Calamity-Affected Farmers

Punjab Approves Security Boost in Jails and Relief for Calamity-Affected Far...

 India
2
England Icon Millie Bright Retires: Passing the Baton

England Icon Millie Bright Retires: Passing the Baton

 Global
3
IIT-Kharagpur Enhances Student Voice Through Feedback Drive

IIT-Kharagpur Enhances Student Voice Through Feedback Drive

 India
4
Trump's 51st Claim: Operation Sindoor's Abrupt Halt

Trump's 51st Claim: Operation Sindoor's Abrupt Halt

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025