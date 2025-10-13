Ceasefire in Gaza: Hostages Freed and Hopes for Peace Rise

All remaining hostages held in Gaza and hundreds of Palestinian prisoners walked free on Monday in a hopeful breakthrough. The ceasefire aims to end two years of warfare that ravaged the Gaza Strip and claimed tens of thousands of Palestinian lives.

Hamas agreed to release the bodies of four deceased Israeli captives, while Israel announced the liberation of over 1,900 Palestinian prisoners as part of the ceasefire agreement.

Speaking in Jerusalem, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reaffirmed his commitment to peace, raising hopes for resolution despite ongoing critical issues. The release of hostages and prisoners has spurred optimism for ending the conflict, while an influx of humanitarian aid is expected in Gaza where famine looms large.

