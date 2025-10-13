BSF Foils Arms Smuggling Near India-Pakistan Border

In a significant security operation on Monday, the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered two AK-47 rifles, along with ammunition, near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district.

According to a BSF official, the operation also yielded two magazines, a pistol, and live rounds, marking a serious attempt by cross-border elements to smuggle arms.

The seized weapons have been formally handed over to the Punjab Police's State Special Operation Cell for further investigation, as officials affirmed their commitment to maintaining peace during the festive season by thwarting these smuggling attempts.

