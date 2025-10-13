BSF Foils Arms Smuggling Near India-Pakistan Border
Two AK-47 rifles, ammunition, and a pistol were seized by the BSF near Punjab's Tarn Taran district along the India-Pakistan border. The swift action prevented smuggling intended to disrupt peace. The weapons were handed over to Punjab Police for further investigation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-10-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 19:53 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant security operation on Monday, the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered two AK-47 rifles, along with ammunition, near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district.
According to a BSF official, the operation also yielded two magazines, a pistol, and live rounds, marking a serious attempt by cross-border elements to smuggle arms.
The seized weapons have been formally handed over to the Punjab Police's State Special Operation Cell for further investigation, as officials affirmed their commitment to maintaining peace during the festive season by thwarting these smuggling attempts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BSF
- AK-47
- smuggling
- Tarn Taran
- Punjab
- India-Pakistan border
- weapons
- seized
- security
- festive season
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Punjab Approves Security Boost in Jails and Relief for Calamity-Affected Farmers
BJP's Strategic Move: Pushing for Independence in Punjab 2027 Elections
Haryana CM Criticizes Punjab's AAP for Unfulfilled Promises
Punjab Police Nabs Two in Bambiha Gang Arms Bust
Punjab Police Disrupts Cross-Border Weapon Smuggling with Arrests