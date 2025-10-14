Left Menu

Controversy in Haryana: DGP on Leave Amid IPS Officer's Tragic Death

The Haryana government has placed State DGP Shatrujeet Kapur on leave following the alleged suicide of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar. Kumar's family has accused senior officers of harassment and is demanding legal action. A Special Investigation Team is probing the incident thoroughly.

The Haryana government has placed its State Director General of Police, Shatrujeet Kapur, on leave following a storm of allegations and demands for accountability surrounding the tragic death of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar.

The move comes in response to fierce criticism from opposition parties and demands from Kumar's family for legal action against officers implicated in harassment allegations. The drama unfolds amidst claims of caste-based discrimination and mental harassment, highlighted in a note left behind by the deceased officer.

Authorities have assembled a Special Investigation Team to ensure a thorough and impartial probe into the case, emphasizing their commitment to transparency. The developments raise questions about the internal dynamics within the police force and the measures needed to address such critical issues.

