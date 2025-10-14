Controversy in Haryana: DGP on Leave Amid IPS Officer's Tragic Death
The Haryana government has placed State DGP Shatrujeet Kapur on leave following the alleged suicide of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar. Kumar's family has accused senior officers of harassment and is demanding legal action. A Special Investigation Team is probing the incident thoroughly.
- Country:
- India
The Haryana government has placed its State Director General of Police, Shatrujeet Kapur, on leave following a storm of allegations and demands for accountability surrounding the tragic death of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar.
The move comes in response to fierce criticism from opposition parties and demands from Kumar's family for legal action against officers implicated in harassment allegations. The drama unfolds amidst claims of caste-based discrimination and mental harassment, highlighted in a note left behind by the deceased officer.
Authorities have assembled a Special Investigation Team to ensure a thorough and impartial probe into the case, emphasizing their commitment to transparency. The developments raise questions about the internal dynamics within the police force and the measures needed to address such critical issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Haryana IPS officer suicide case: Rahul Gandhi says Haryana CM has not fulfilled his commitment of free and fair inquiry.
Wrong message to Dalits that no matter how successful you are, if you are Dalit, you can be crushed: Rahul on IPS officer 'suicide'.
Systematic discrimination against officer to demoralise him and damage his career: Rahul Gandhi on Haryana IPS officer's suicide.
Zubeen Garg's Untimely Demise: Controversy and Investigations
Haryana IPS officer's suicide: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets officer's family in Chandigarh.