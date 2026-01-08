Left Menu

Karnataka: Police head constable found dead in station, suicide suspected

PTI | Shivamogga | Updated: 08-01-2026 14:59 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 14:59 IST
Karnataka: Police head constable found dead in station, suicide suspected
  • Country:
  • India

A police head constable allegedly died by suicide on Thursday here, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammed Zakaria (55), who was found hanging inside a toilet at the West Traffic Police Station in Shivamogga, the district headquarters town.

Zakaria had been on leave for a month and returned to duty two days ago, police said.

According to police, he named a colleague in a death note, accusing him of harassment. A case of unnatural death has been registered at the Doddapete police station in this connection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Iran condemns "meddlesome and deceptive" US remarks on its internal developments, accuses Washington of hostility

Iran condemns "meddlesome and deceptive" US remarks on its internal developm...

 Iran
2
FIR against national shooting coach for sexual assault of minor; NRAI suspends him

FIR against national shooting coach for sexual assault of minor; NRAI suspen...

 India
3
Turkman Gate violence: BJP's Naqvi cautions people against 'communal conspiracy syndicate'

Turkman Gate violence: BJP's Naqvi cautions people against 'communal conspir...

 India
4
Thane Lok Adalat settles 3.07 lakh cases in 2025: Official

Thane Lok Adalat settles 3.07 lakh cases in 2025: Official

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Artificial Intelligence Literacy in Nursing Education for Ethical and Clinical Practice

Transforming Wastewater Treatment with AI for Sustainability and Circular Economy Goals

From Information to Acceptance: How Social Research Improves Mpox Response in Europe

Beyond Diamonds: How Structural Bottlenecks Are Holding Back Botswana’s Economic Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026