Karnataka: Police head constable found dead in station, suicide suspected

A police head constable allegedly died by suicide on Thursday here, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammed Zakaria (55), who was found hanging inside a toilet at the West Traffic Police Station in Shivamogga, the district headquarters town.

Zakaria had been on leave for a month and returned to duty two days ago, police said.

According to police, he named a colleague in a death note, accusing him of harassment. A case of unnatural death has been registered at the Doddapete police station in this connection.

