Karnataka: Police head constable found dead in station, suicide suspected
PTI | Shivamogga | Updated: 08-01-2026 14:59 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 14:59 IST
- Country:
- India
A police head constable allegedly died by suicide on Thursday here, police said.
The deceased has been identified as Mohammed Zakaria (55), who was found hanging inside a toilet at the West Traffic Police Station in Shivamogga, the district headquarters town.
Zakaria had been on leave for a month and returned to duty two days ago, police said.
According to police, he named a colleague in a death note, accusing him of harassment. A case of unnatural death has been registered at the Doddapete police station in this connection.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Doddapete
- Mohammed Zakaria