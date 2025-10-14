Left Menu

China Probes U.S. Section 301 Impact on Shipping

China's transport ministry has initiated an investigation to assess the impact of a U.S. Section 301 probe on its shipping industry and supply chain security. It will examine if entities have supported U.S. restrictive measures against China in these sectors.

China Probes U.S. Section 301 Impact on Shipping
In a recent development, China has commenced an investigation focused on the repercussions of a U.S. Section 301 probe on its shipping industry. Announced by the transport ministry on Tuesday, the inquiry aims to evaluate the security implications for Chinese shipping and shipbuilding sectors.

The investigation's scope also includes examining the extent to which companies, organizations, or individuals have either implemented or contributed to the United States' discriminatory restrictive measures against China.

This move is seen as a response to safeguard China's interests and ensure the integrity of its supply chains amidst increasing geopolitical tensions.

