Operation Lal Mirch: BJP Deploys Red Chilli Powder Campaign for Women's Safety

In response to rising concerns over women's safety in West Bengal, the BJP launched 'Operation Lal Mirch' on Tuesday, a campaign focusing on distributing red chilli powder to women for self-defense.

This movement was sparked by a recent tragic event where a medical student in Durgapur was gang-raped, leading BJP workers to implore women to take personal protection measures. The initiative unfolded near a metro station in Salt Lake, gaining attention for its unconventional approach.

However, controversy ensued when the state CM's remarks on women not venturing out late were met with criticism and claims of misinterpretation, highlighting tensions over the government's accountability in safeguarding its citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)