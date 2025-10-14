Left Menu

Operation Lal Mirch: BJP Deploys Red Chilli Powder Campaign for Women's Safety

West Bengal BJP initiated 'Operation Lal Mirch', distributing red chilli powder to women for self-defense, amidst concerns over law and order following a gang rape incident in Durgapur. The party criticized the state government's handling of women's safety while emphasizing empowerment and protection measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-10-2025 12:02 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 12:02 IST
Operation Lal Mirch: BJP Deploys Red Chilli Powder Campaign for Women's Safety
  • Country:
  • India

In response to rising concerns over women's safety in West Bengal, the BJP launched 'Operation Lal Mirch' on Tuesday, a campaign focusing on distributing red chilli powder to women for self-defense.

This movement was sparked by a recent tragic event where a medical student in Durgapur was gang-raped, leading BJP workers to implore women to take personal protection measures. The initiative unfolded near a metro station in Salt Lake, gaining attention for its unconventional approach.

However, controversy ensued when the state CM's remarks on women not venturing out late were met with criticism and claims of misinterpretation, highlighting tensions over the government's accountability in safeguarding its citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferty9 Leads India in Fertility Revolution with Expert Appointment

Ferty9 Leads India in Fertility Revolution with Expert Appointment

 India
2
Empowerment Loans: Boosting Women Entrepreneurs in Delhi

Empowerment Loans: Boosting Women Entrepreneurs in Delhi

 India
3
Patel Retail Opens 47th Store, Expands in Mumbai Region

Patel Retail Opens 47th Store, Expands in Mumbai Region

 India
4
Controversial Event at TISS Sparks Legal Action Against Students

Controversial Event at TISS Sparks Legal Action Against Students

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025