Trump's Upcoming Visit Eyes Peace Deal in Southeast Asia

U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Malaysia on October 26, coinciding with the ASEAN summit, anticipating the signing of a peace agreement between Thailand and Cambodia. The Kuala Lumpur Accord promises to soothe recent tensions over their shared border.

The Foreign Minister of Malaysia, Mohamad Hasan, expressed hope that this summit will be a milestone in ensuring long-term peace between the two nations. Trump's presence underscores the importance of this agreement, although official confirmation from Washington is awaited.

Both countries, with facilitation from Malaysia and the United States, are expected to comply with demands, including removing heavy artillery and landmines. The ASEAN gathering will witness attendance from global leaders, further cementing diplomatic ties.

