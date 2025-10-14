Left Menu

Trump's Upcoming Visit Eyes Peace Deal in Southeast Asia

U.S. President Donald Trump will visit Malaysia on October 26 to attend the ASEAN summit. The visit is pegged to witness a peace deal, the Kuala Lumpur Accord, between Thailand and Cambodia to resolve border conflicts. The initial ceasefire brokered by Malaysia and the U.S. lays groundwork for this agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 14:54 IST
Trump's Upcoming Visit Eyes Peace Deal in Southeast Asia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Malaysia on October 26, coinciding with the ASEAN summit, anticipating the signing of a peace agreement between Thailand and Cambodia. The Kuala Lumpur Accord promises to soothe recent tensions over their shared border.

The Foreign Minister of Malaysia, Mohamad Hasan, expressed hope that this summit will be a milestone in ensuring long-term peace between the two nations. Trump's presence underscores the importance of this agreement, although official confirmation from Washington is awaited.

Both countries, with facilitation from Malaysia and the United States, are expected to comply with demands, including removing heavy artillery and landmines. The ASEAN gathering will witness attendance from global leaders, further cementing diplomatic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crumbling Infrastructure: A School's Wake-Up Call

Crumbling Infrastructure: A School's Wake-Up Call

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Bureaucrat's Massive Asset Discrepancy Revealed

Chhattisgarh Bureaucrat's Massive Asset Discrepancy Revealed

 India
3
Campus Horror: The Disturbing Assault at South Asian University

Campus Horror: The Disturbing Assault at South Asian University

 India
4
IMF Warns of Looming Financial Risks Amid Market Calm

IMF Warns of Looming Financial Risks Amid Market Calm

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025