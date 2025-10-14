Left Menu

Union Demands Justice for Fallen Firefighter

A labour union has urged Thane's civic body to provide financial compensation to the family of firefighter Utsav Patil, who was electrocuted during a rescue mission. The union demands immediate financial aid, permanent employment for Patil's family, medical treatment for the injured colleague, and improved safety gear.

Updated: 14-10-2025 15:19 IST
A labour union has called on civic authorities in Thane, Maharashtra, to grant financial assistance to the family of firefighter Utsav Patil, who tragically died after being electrocuted during a rescue operation last week.

In a letter addressed to the Thane municipal commissioner, the union highlighted the circumstances of the incident. Patil and a colleague were electrocuted while attempting to rescue a pigeon from an overhead wire on the Diva-Sheel Road. Unfortunately, Patil succumbed to his injuries at Kalwa Hospital, while his colleague sustained significant hand and chest injuries, according to Mohan Tiwari, the union's working president.

The union's demands include immediate financial support for Patil's grieving family, permanent employment for one family member, advanced medical assistance for the injured firefighter, and the provision of adequate safety gear and equipment for all contractual firefighters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

