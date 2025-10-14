Tragic Teen Incident in Delhi: Accidental Reel or Intentional Act?

A 14-year-old boy was tragically found dead, hanging from a ceiling fan at his residence in Delhi's Tri Nagar area, as confirmed by local authorities on Tuesday.

The police uncovered a video on the boy's phone documenting the incident. Investigators are considering whether the boy was attempting to film a social media reel, which may have turned fatal, or if he intentionally ended his life.

Officials discovered the tragedy after Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital informed Keshav Puram police about the boy's death. The crime scene has been examined, and all evidence, including the boy's phone, has been secured for further investigation. The inquiry is ongoing, with police analyzing the digital content for clues.

(With inputs from agencies.)