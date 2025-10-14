Allegations of Corruption and Tragedy in Haryana Police Force
A Haryana Police assistant sub-inspector, Sandeep Kumar, allegedly committed suicide while leaving behind a video and note accusing the deceased IPS officer Y Puran Kumar of corruption. The controversy follows Puran Kumar's suspicious death, allegations against several officials, and the arrest of Sushil Kumar in a bribery case.
- Country:
- India
An assistant sub-inspector of Haryana Police, Sandeep Kumar, reportedly took his own life, leaving accusations of corruption against the late IPS officer Y Puran Kumar. This incident has surfaced amid ongoing investigations into a purported bribery scandal involving several officials.
Sandeep Kumar was instrumental in the arrest of head constable Sushil Kumar, linked to Puran Kumar, in a bribery case. Found dead at his home, Sandeep's suicide fuels controversy over Puran Kumar's death, which was previously marked as suspicious due to allegations of discrimination and misconduct.
Authorities, including DGP Shatrujeet Kapur, are under scrutiny as details unfold. The police have yet to publicly address the claims made in Sandeep's note and video, while forensic teams work to verify their authenticity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Spying Allegations: French Citizens Sentenced in Iran
Tragic College Circle: Allegations of Harassment and a Life Lost
Tragedy in the Ranks: The Case of Y Puran Kumar
Demand for Justice as Puran Kumar's Death Raises Questions of Caste Bias
My message as LoP to PM and Haryana CM is fulfil commitment to daughters of IPS Puran Kumar, let his funeral take place: Rahul.