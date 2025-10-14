Allegations of Corruption and Tragedy in Haryana Police Force

An assistant sub-inspector of Haryana Police, Sandeep Kumar, reportedly took his own life, leaving accusations of corruption against the late IPS officer Y Puran Kumar. This incident has surfaced amid ongoing investigations into a purported bribery scandal involving several officials.

Sandeep Kumar was instrumental in the arrest of head constable Sushil Kumar, linked to Puran Kumar, in a bribery case. Found dead at his home, Sandeep's suicide fuels controversy over Puran Kumar's death, which was previously marked as suspicious due to allegations of discrimination and misconduct.

Authorities, including DGP Shatrujeet Kapur, are under scrutiny as details unfold. The police have yet to publicly address the claims made in Sandeep's note and video, while forensic teams work to verify their authenticity.

(With inputs from agencies.)