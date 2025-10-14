Left Menu

Court Acquits 11 in 2009 Thane Rioting Case Due to Prosecution Lapses

A court in Thane, Maharashtra, acquitted 11 individuals accused of rioting and attempted murder in a 2009 incident, citing prosecution evidence lapses. The case arose from a neighborhood dispute over drying clothes. Key deficiencies in the prosecution's case, including failure to identify aggressors, led to the acquittal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 14-10-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 17:26 IST
Court Acquits 11 in 2009 Thane Rioting Case Due to Prosecution Lapses
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal verdict, a court in Maharashtra's Thane district has acquitted 11 people accused of rioting and attempted murder. The 2009 case involved a neighborhood squabble that escalated into violence, but the court found critical lapses in the prosecution's evidence.

The incident, which occurred in Wagle Estate, began with a dispute over clothes drying on a rope tied between a pole and a house grill. Tensions boiled over into violence, resulting in charges against Prakash Kedarnath Bind and others under several IPC sections.

Judge S B Agrawal emphasized the prosecution's failure to identify the initial aggressors and inconsistencies in witness testimonies. Absence of injury certificates and lack of corroboration by important witnesses further weakened the case, resulting in the acquittal of all 11 defendants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Impacts of Russia's Aggression: A Call for U.S. Action

Economic Impacts of Russia's Aggression: A Call for U.S. Action

 United States
2
Authorities Bust Drug Network, Seize Illegal Medicinal Stock

Authorities Bust Drug Network, Seize Illegal Medicinal Stock

 India
3
EIB Commits USD 60 Million to Boost India's Energy Transition

EIB Commits USD 60 Million to Boost India's Energy Transition

 India
4
Controversy Erupts Over Sale of Vaidyanath Sugar Factory

Controversy Erupts Over Sale of Vaidyanath Sugar Factory

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025