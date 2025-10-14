Illegal Firecracker Haul Disrupted in Amethi

In a decisive crackdown, police in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, have seized illegal firecrackers valued at Rs 12 lakh, just in time for the Diwali festivities. The seizure occurred at an abandoned house, where the explosives had been covertly stored.

Superintendent of Police Aparna Rajat Kaushik reported that acting on a reliable tip-off, Musafirkhana SHO Vivek Singh and his team confiscated approximately 10 quintals of firecrackers from the residence of Kapil Kumar, the only individual arrested so far in the operation.

During investigations, Kumar exposed a plot involving his neighbors—Abdul Gaffar, Qayum Ali, and Khalil Ahmed—who allegedly partnered to distribute the firecrackers for Diwali sales. Legal proceedings are underway as the hunt for the remaining suspects continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)