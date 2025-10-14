Left Menu

Spying Allegations: French Citizens Sentenced in Iran

An Iranian court has sentenced two French citizens, Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris, to lengthy prison terms on charges of espionage and conspiracy. They've been accused of spying for France and Israel. Their detention and harsh conditions have sparked diplomatic tensions between Paris and Tehran.

14-10-2025 17:56 IST
Spying Allegations: French Citizens Sentenced in Iran
An Iranian lower court has imposed severe sentences on two French citizens accused of espionage, as reported by the semi-official Fars news agency. Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris face prolonged incarceration amid allegations of spying for France and Israel.

The pair, who have been imprisoned since 2022, were dealt hefty sentences: one received a total of 31 years, while the other was given 32 years, according to charges including conspiracy against national security and assisting Israeli intelligence. Both have the possibility to appeal the verdict.

The situation has further strained relations between France and Iran. France denounces Iran for arbitrary detention and inadequate consular access, while Iran denies these claims. The case reflects ongoing tensions surrounding Iran's incarceration of foreign nationals under espionage charges, which Tehran consistently rebuts as baseless accusations.

