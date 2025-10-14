Complex Operation: Repatriating Remains Amidst Israel-Hamas Ceasefire

The ongoing process of repatriating human remains from the Israel-Hamas war zone presents substantial obstacles, as highlighted by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). Due to Gaza's ravaged landscape, finding and returning bodies is turning into a protracted endeavor.

Following the recent ceasefire deal on Monday, Hamas released the last living Israeli hostages. Meanwhile, Israel reciprocated by sending home Palestinian detainees, marking the end of the two-year conflict, as announced by President Donald Trump. Nevertheless, only a fraction of the deceased hostages have been returned.

This delicate operation sees the ICRC leveraging additional resources, including staff and specialized equipment, to support respectful repatriation efforts. Chris Cardon, an ICRC spokesperson, reiterated the urgency for dignified handling of the remains while abstaining from detailing sensitive information.

(With inputs from agencies.)