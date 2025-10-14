Left Menu

Desperate Protest: Woman's Fiery Attempt Highlights Land Dispute Crisis

A woman attempted self-immolation in front of Hazaribag's Deputy Commissioner to protest a land dispute. The incident occurred during a public grievance hearing. Despite presenting her case multiple times, no action was taken. Authorities intervened promptly, preventing harm, and vowed to expedite dispute resolution.

A woman attempted to set herself ablaze in front of Hazaribag's Deputy Commissioner Shashi Prakash on Tuesday, frustrated over a prolonged land dispute. Officials reported the incident during a public grievance hearing, 'Janta Darbar,' at the DC's office.

Prabha Devi, from Basariya village, has been attending these sessions for weeks without any resolution for her six-decimal land issue. In desperation, she poured kerosene over herself, trying to ignite it, claiming repeated presentations to the DC were ignored.

Fortunately, attendees managed to stop her by seizing the matchbox. Civil Surgeon Dr. Ashok Kumar confirmed she was unharmed. Following the incident, the DC directed immediate action to resolve the dispute by instructing the Sub-Divisional Officer and Circle Officer.

