Left Menu

Authorities Bust Drug Network, Seize Illegal Medicinal Stock

Authorities in Salar Ganj have arrested two individuals and seized codeine-based cough syrup and painkillers valued at several lakhs. The raid, prompted by a lead from the state drug administration, involved local police and drug inspectors, revealing an illegal pharmaceutical network linked to Royal Pharma.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 14-10-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 19:13 IST
Authorities Bust Drug Network, Seize Illegal Medicinal Stock
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Salar Ganj have detained two suspects and confiscated codeine-based cough syrup and painkiller capsules worth several lakhs, all lacking proper documentation. This operation took place on Monday in a residential complex following a tip-off from the state's drug administration.

The contraband, connected to Royal Pharma owned by Mohammad Ali and Mohammad Aftab, was discovered alongside a luxury car with an 'MLA' sticker and secretariat pass, indicating political connections. More unauthorized medicines were found in the vehicle.

An FIR has been filed as police investigate a larger illegal drug network. Officials noted that codeine syrups and tramadol capsules are frequently abused as narcotics substitutes, prompting authorities to maintain vigilant surveillance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ian Botham Blasts England’s Ashes Preparations: ‘Borders on Arrogance’

Ian Botham Blasts England’s Ashes Preparations: ‘Borders on Arrogance’

 Global
2
Tragedy on the Highway: Deadly Bus Fire Claims Lives in Rajasthan

Tragedy on the Highway: Deadly Bus Fire Claims Lives in Rajasthan

 India
3
Trump's Controversial Education Department Layoffs Raise Concerns

Trump's Controversial Education Department Layoffs Raise Concerns

 Global
4
Controversy Erupts as BJP Leader Arrested in Kidnapping and Rape Case

Controversy Erupts as BJP Leader Arrested in Kidnapping and Rape Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025