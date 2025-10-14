Authorities Bust Drug Network, Seize Illegal Medicinal Stock

Authorities in Salar Ganj have detained two suspects and confiscated codeine-based cough syrup and painkiller capsules worth several lakhs, all lacking proper documentation. This operation took place on Monday in a residential complex following a tip-off from the state's drug administration.

The contraband, connected to Royal Pharma owned by Mohammad Ali and Mohammad Aftab, was discovered alongside a luxury car with an 'MLA' sticker and secretariat pass, indicating political connections. More unauthorized medicines were found in the vehicle.

An FIR has been filed as police investigate a larger illegal drug network. Officials noted that codeine syrups and tramadol capsules are frequently abused as narcotics substitutes, prompting authorities to maintain vigilant surveillance.

