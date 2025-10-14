Authorities Bust Drug Network, Seize Illegal Medicinal Stock
Authorities in Salar Ganj have arrested two individuals and seized codeine-based cough syrup and painkillers valued at several lakhs. The raid, prompted by a lead from the state drug administration, involved local police and drug inspectors, revealing an illegal pharmaceutical network linked to Royal Pharma.
- Country:
- India
Authorities in Salar Ganj have detained two suspects and confiscated codeine-based cough syrup and painkiller capsules worth several lakhs, all lacking proper documentation. This operation took place on Monday in a residential complex following a tip-off from the state's drug administration.
The contraband, connected to Royal Pharma owned by Mohammad Ali and Mohammad Aftab, was discovered alongside a luxury car with an 'MLA' sticker and secretariat pass, indicating political connections. More unauthorized medicines were found in the vehicle.
An FIR has been filed as police investigate a larger illegal drug network. Officials noted that codeine syrups and tramadol capsules are frequently abused as narcotics substitutes, prompting authorities to maintain vigilant surveillance.
