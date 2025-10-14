Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa Visits Indian Parliament, Meets Speaker Om Birla

In a significant diplomatic engagement symbolizing seven decades of enduring friendship, President of Mongolia, H.E. Khurelsukh Ukhnaa, along with a high-level delegation, paid an official visit to the Parliament of India today. The visiting dignitaries were accorded a warm welcome by Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla at Makar Dwar, one of the grand entrances to the new Parliament Building.

The Mongolian President and his delegation admired the architectural magnificence, cultural depth, and democratic symbolism of the Parliament complex, which stands as a modern embodiment of India’s centuries-old democratic ethos. They were especially captivated by the artistic motifs and philosophical elements inspired by India’s civilizational heritage, reflecting both continuity and modernity.

Celebrating 70 Years of India–Mongolia Diplomatic Relations

During their bilateral meeting, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expressed delight that India and Mongolia are celebrating the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year. He remarked that the relationship between the two nations has evolved into a multi-dimensional partnership, encompassing diverse areas such as defence cooperation, healthcare, information technology, renewable energy, trade, and cultural exchange.

Shri Birla recalled his own visit to Mongolia in 2023, during which several agreements were signed to deepen inter-parliamentary cooperation. He reaffirmed India’s steadfast commitment to strengthening parliamentary democracy, emphasizing that legislative institutions form the backbone of people-centric governance in both countries.

“The partnership between India and Mongolia is anchored in the principles of Democracy, Dharma, and Development (3D),” Shri Birla noted, highlighting how both nations share deep historical and spiritual linkages that transcend geography and politics.

Shared Buddhist Heritage: A Spiritual Bridge Between Civilizations

The meeting was marked by a special emphasis on the shared Buddhist heritage that has long served as a cultural and spiritual bridge between India and Mongolia. Shri Birla underlined that the teachings of Lord Buddha—particularly the mantra “Bahujan Hitaya Bahujan Sukhaya” (for the welfare and happiness of the many)—continue to guide India’s philosophy of inclusive development and compassionate governance.

He drew attention to the Dharma Chakra, prominently displayed above the Speaker’s Chair in the Lok Sabha Chamber, symbolizing India’s enduring commitment to dharma-based governance rooted in moral and ethical values.

Discussing the architectural and philosophical aspects of the new Parliament Building, Shri Birla informed the delegation that despite the challenges of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the building was completed in record time, standing today as a reflection of India’s aspirations and democratic strength.

He highlighted that the building integrates Buddhist motifs and principles, with one of its galleries inscribed with the timeless verse: “Buddham Sharanam Gacchami, Dhammam Sharanam Gacchami, Sangham Sharanam Gachchhami.” This, he said, represents the eternal quest for enlightenment and peace, values that both India and Mongolia cherish deeply.

Deepening Parliamentary Cooperation

Shri Birla emphasized that regular parliamentary exchanges between India and Mongolia have become an important pillar of bilateral cooperation. He encouraged continued capacity-building and institutional dialogue through India’s Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE), which offers world-class facilities and training programs for lawmakers and parliamentary staff from partner nations.

He noted that during his 2023 visit to Mongolia, the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the two Parliaments laid the foundation for structured collaboration, promoting dialogue, mutual learning, and legislative best practices.

“Strong Parliaments create strong democracies,” Shri Birla stated, stressing the importance of continued exchanges to foster democratic resilience and enhance governance capabilities.

Women-Led Development and Gender Inclusion

Highlighting India’s transformative progress in women’s empowerment, the Lok Sabha Speaker informed the Mongolian delegation that India has made remarkable strides in ensuring greater participation of women across all sectors.

He explained that the Constitution of India mandates 33% reservation for women in local self-government bodies, with several states voluntarily increasing it to 50%. Shri Birla further mentioned that the “Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam”—the first legislation enacted in the new Parliament Building—provides for 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies, signifying India’s deep-rooted commitment to Women-Led Development.

“This landmark law reflects the spirit of inclusion and equality enshrined in India’s democratic framework,” Shri Birla said, adding that India’s development journey is driven by the empowerment of its women and youth.

President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa: India as Mongolia’s “Spiritual Neighbour”

In his remarks, President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa fondly recalled Speaker Om Birla’s 2023 visit to Mongolia, describing it as a turning point in strengthening parliamentary cooperation and reaffirming the friendship between the two democracies.

Calling India Mongolia’s “spiritual neighbour and a great friend,” President Ukhnaa acknowledged the deep-rooted bonds of Buddhism that connect the two peoples. He commended India’s efforts to preserve and promote Buddhist heritage across Asia and expressed appreciation for India’s assistance in Mongolia’s development journey.

The President praised India’s emergence as a major global power and a voice of the Global South, playing a constructive role in promoting peace, stability, and sustainable development. He lauded India’s successful G20 Presidency and its inclusive approach to global governance.

President Ukhnaa also expressed hope for continued cooperation between the two countries on multilateral platforms, particularly in areas such as climate change, renewable energy, technology, and cultural exchange.

Historical and Strategic Significance of India–Mongolia Relations

The diplomatic relationship between India and Mongolia, formally established in 1955, is built upon centuries of cultural and spiritual engagement. India was the first country outside the Socialist Bloc to establish diplomatic ties with Mongolia, and the bond has since evolved into a robust partnership rooted in trust, shared values, and mutual respect.

Over the decades, cooperation has expanded across sectors such as:

Defence and security cooperation, including joint training and capacity-building.

Health and education partnerships through scholarships and training programs.

Infrastructure and IT collaboration , with India supporting Mongolia’s e-governance and digital transformation initiatives.

Energy and resource cooperation , including India’s assistance in Mongolia’s oil refinery project.

Cultural and academic exchanges, fostering people-to-people contact.

The two nations also collaborate closely under the United Nations, International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), and other global forums.

Strengthening the Spirit of Friendship and Democracy

As the meeting concluded, both leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to democratic values, human welfare, and global peace. Shri Om Birla extended gratitude to President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa for his visit to the Parliament of India, describing it as a symbol of the timeless bond between two democracies united by Dharma and Democracy.

The visit underscored India’s continuing role as a partner in Mongolia’s progress and as a spiritual and developmental ally in Asia’s evolving geopolitical landscape.