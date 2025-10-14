Left Menu

Elderly Citizens in Nashik Duped by Cyber Crooks

Two seniors from Nashik lost a total of Rs 6.72 crore to cyber fraudsters who threatened them with 'digital arrest' and production in the Chief Justice's court. Police have registered an FIR and are investigating these fraud incidents, both of which occurred in September.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-10-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 20:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Nashik, two senior citizens fell victim to a cyber fraud, losing a staggering Rs 6.72 crore. Cybercriminals threatened them with 'digital arrest' and potential court appearances, prompting quick financial transfers, police revealed on Tuesday.

One of the victims, 74-year-old Anil Lalsare, who suffers from age-related ailments and whose wife is bedridden, was coerced into transferring Rs 72 lakh to avoid an alleged arrest linked to financial fraud. The scam came under scrutiny when relatives visited the Lalsare residence, police noted.

A similar ruse was employed on another elderly man, leading to a hefty Rs 6 crore payment under the threat of digital arrest due to supposedly obscene content associated with his SIM card. Following these incidents, Nashik police initiated an investigation after filing an FIR.

(With inputs from agencies.)

