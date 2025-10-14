Sweden Nominates IKEA Exec Jesper Brodin for UNHCR Leadership Amid Funding Challenges

Sweden has put forward Jesper Brodin, a seasoned executive from IKEA, as its candidate to head the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR). This nomination comes as the current leader, Filippo Grandi, prepares to step down at the year's end.

Brodin, aged 56, is set to leave his role as CEO of the Ingka Group, which owns the majority of IKEA stores, in November. With three decades at IKEA, the Swedish government believes his business background will prove invaluable to the UN and its agencies, which face daunting financial challenges.

Amid U.S.-led cuts in state funding, UN agencies, including the UNHCR, have turned increasingly to private sector donors. The budget cuts have been severe enough for the UNHCR to plan a near 20% reduction in its budget for the coming year.