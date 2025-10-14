UN Accountability: India Calls for Swift Action

At the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly's Sixth Committee, BJP leader Ujjwal Nikam raised serious concerns about crimes committed by United Nations officials and experts on missions, stressing the urgent need for accountability.

Nikam, also a notable lawyer and Rajya Sabha member, criticized these criminal instances as detrimental to the UN's credibility and urged the organization to report such offenses promptly to member nations. He emphasized India's zero-tolerance policy towards any national or international law violations by UN officials.

Highlighting India's legal framework, Nikam pointed to the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 for prosecuting nationals for overseas crimes and the Indian Extradition Act of 1962 for handling fugitive offenders. He further discussed the importance of contributing to the Secretary General's Trust fund for victims of abuses.

