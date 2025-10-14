Controversy Surrounds Haryana IPS Officer's Tragic End

The ongoing investigation into the alleged suicide of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar has taken a dramatic turn, as his family refuses to give consent for an autopsy. The Chandigarh Police, constrained by this refusal, have approached the local court to obtain a directive for the family's cooperation in identifying the body for postmortem.

Kumar's family alleges that the deceased officer faced caste-based discrimination, as purportedly indicated in an eight-page 'final note.' With accusations aimed at several high-ranking officers, including DGP Shatrujeet Kapur, demands for arrests and official action are mounting, complicating the investigation efforts.

Amid the unfolding controversy, the Haryana government has placed DGP Kapur on leave. Meanwhile, officers seek access to crucial evidence, including Kumar's laptop, to further their inquiries. A court decision regarding consent for the autopsy remains pivotal for the investigation to progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)