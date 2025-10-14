Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Haryana IPS Officer's Tragic End

The family of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who allegedly committed suicide, has refused to consent to an autopsy, prompting police to seek a court directive. Allegations of caste-based discrimination against senior officers have surfaced in Kumar's final note, leading to demands for action and official inquiries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-10-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 22:59 IST
Controversy Surrounds Haryana IPS Officer's Tragic End
Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

The ongoing investigation into the alleged suicide of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar has taken a dramatic turn, as his family refuses to give consent for an autopsy. The Chandigarh Police, constrained by this refusal, have approached the local court to obtain a directive for the family's cooperation in identifying the body for postmortem.

Kumar's family alleges that the deceased officer faced caste-based discrimination, as purportedly indicated in an eight-page 'final note.' With accusations aimed at several high-ranking officers, including DGP Shatrujeet Kapur, demands for arrests and official action are mounting, complicating the investigation efforts.

Amid the unfolding controversy, the Haryana government has placed DGP Kapur on leave. Meanwhile, officers seek access to crucial evidence, including Kumar's laptop, to further their inquiries. A court decision regarding consent for the autopsy remains pivotal for the investigation to progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Qatar Secures Spot in 2026 World Cup

Qatar Secures Spot in 2026 World Cup

 Qatar
2
Trump's Shutdown Strategy: Targeting 'Democrat Programs'

Trump's Shutdown Strategy: Targeting 'Democrat Programs'

 United States
3
Ernesto Alvarez Joins Peru's New Government as Cabinet Chief

Ernesto Alvarez Joins Peru's New Government as Cabinet Chief

 Peru
4
Uttarakhand High Court Upholds Registrar's Appointment, Imposes Fine

Uttarakhand High Court Upholds Registrar's Appointment, Imposes Fine

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025