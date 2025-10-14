Arrest Made in Durgapur Medical Student Rape Case
A friend of a medical student, who was allegedly raped outside a private college in Durgapur, West Bengal, was arrested, raising the total arrests in the case to six. CCTV footage showed his suspicious movements surrounding the incident, prompting police inquiry.
- Country:
- India
On Tuesday evening, authorities arrested an associate of a medical student from a private college in Durgapur, West Bengal, in connection to a rape case, bringing the total arrests to six.
The associate was with the victim when she left the campus to get food, and was later seen in CCTV footage behaving suspiciously, leading to his arrest, said a senior police officer.
The woman's father speculates that the friend may have had a significant role in the crime, suggesting it might have been premeditated. Previously, five individuals were detained related to this incident, involving a student from Odisha's Jaleswar, which occurred on October 10.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
West Bengal Speeds Up Voter Booth Mapping Ahead of Diwali
Controversy Over West Bengal Medical Student Rape Case
E-Rickshaw Registration Controversy Ignites Political Debate in West Bengal
Durgapur Rape Case Sparks Political Firestorm in West Bengal
West Bengal Police Reconstruct Crime Scene in Disturbing Gang Rape Case