Arrest Made in Durgapur Medical Student Rape Case

On Tuesday evening, authorities arrested an associate of a medical student from a private college in Durgapur, West Bengal, in connection to a rape case, bringing the total arrests to six.

The associate was with the victim when she left the campus to get food, and was later seen in CCTV footage behaving suspiciously, leading to his arrest, said a senior police officer.

The woman's father speculates that the friend may have had a significant role in the crime, suggesting it might have been premeditated. Previously, five individuals were detained related to this incident, involving a student from Odisha's Jaleswar, which occurred on October 10.

