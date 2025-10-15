Left Menu

Tensions Escalate as Hamas and Israel Clash Over Ceasefire Violations

Recent escalations between Hamas and Israel raise concerns over the fragile truce. Israel restricts aid into Gaza, accusing Hamas of violating the ceasefire by delaying the return of hostage bodies. Meanwhile, U.S. President Trump threatens forceful disarmament of Hamas if promises are not kept.

In an increasingly tense standoff, Hamas handed over more hostages' bodies after Israel warned it would limit aid to Gaza once again. The decision followed U.S. President Donald Trump's threats of force against Hamas if the militant group does not disarm.

Despite a ceasefire, conflict reignited as Hamas resumed executions in Gaza, and Israel divulged plans to decrease aid following breaches of their agreement. Reports indicate that Hamas violated terms by withholding the turnover of deceased hostages' bodies, prompting international backlash.

The struggle has devastated Gaza's infrastructure, leaving thousands dead. In Washington, Trump urged Hamas to disarm swiftly to avoid retaliation, and negotiations for lasting peace remain elusive as political hurdles persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

