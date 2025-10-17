Left Menu

Punjab Police arrests 5 members of smuggling racket linked to foreign handlers

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-10-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 17-10-2025 22:37 IST
Punjab Police arrests 5 members of smuggling racket linked to foreign handlers
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Police has arrested five members of a smuggling racket linked to foreign handlers and seized four pistols, ammunition and 2 kg of heroin from their possession, officials said on Friday.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said the accused have been identified as Shivam Arora, Gurpreet Singh and Anmoldeep Singh from Amritsar district, and Abhishekh Singh and Kulmit Singh, both from Tarn Taran district.

Investigation revealed that the accused were acting under a Dubai-based smuggler who was in touch with Pakistani handlers. The seized consignment originated from Pakistan, the DGP said.

Efforts are underway to dismantle the entire network by arresting the remaining members of the racket, the officer said.

Sharing details, Assistant Inspector General, Amritsar, Sukhminder Singh Mann, said following reliable inputs about the involvement of these suspects in smuggling activities, police in a joint operation with central agency teams arrested the five accused, and seized narcotics and sophisticated weapons meant to delivered to criminals from their possession.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CIMCON Software (India) Pvt. Ltd. Raises ₹50+ Crore to Accelerate Growth in Smart Infrastructure Automation

CIMCON Software (India) Pvt. Ltd. Raises ₹50+ Crore to Accelerate Growth in ...

 India
2
Heavy security after deadly violence in Kenya as thousands turn out to mourn former PM Odinga

Heavy security after deadly violence in Kenya as thousands turn out to mourn...

 Kenya
3
This Diwali, gift FASTag annual pass to loved ones

This Diwali, gift FASTag annual pass to loved ones

 India
4
Shah, Nadda join Guv, CM in wishing people of Assam on Kati Bihu

Shah, Nadda join Guv, CM in wishing people of Assam on Kati Bihu

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025