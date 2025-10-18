Nizamuddin station clash: All involved arrested, contractor fined Rs 5 lakh

Following the violent clash that broke out at the Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station in Delhi, the Railway Protection Force took swift action and arrested all those involved, the Northern Railway said on Friday. The incident, which involved certain contractual catering staff allegedly beating each other with belts and throwing dustbins, the video of which went viral on social media, prompted immediate intervention from the railway administration. ''The railway administration took immediate cognisance of the incident at the Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station and acted promptly. All the individuals responsible have been arrested by the Railway Protection Force (RPF),'' Northern Railway said on its official social media handle on Friday. ''The contractor in question has been fined Rs 5 lakh and issued a notice for the cancellation of the contract. Furthermore, the four vendors' ID cards have been confiscated, and RPF has detained them,'' the post read further, adding that passengers' safety is the top priority for the railways.

