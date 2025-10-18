Left Menu

Nizamuddin station clash: All involved arrested, contractor fined Rs 5 lakh

Following the violent clash that broke out at the Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station in Delhi, the Railway Protection Force took swift action and arrested all those involved, the Northern Railway said on Friday. All the individuals responsible have been arrested by the Railway Protection Force RPF, Northern Railway said on its official social media handle on Friday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2025 00:46 IST | Created: 18-10-2025 00:46 IST
Nizamuddin station clash: All involved arrested, contractor fined Rs 5 lakh
  • Country:
  • India

Following the violent clash that broke out at the Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station in Delhi, the Railway Protection Force took swift action and arrested all those involved, the Northern Railway said on Friday. The incident, which involved certain contractual catering staff allegedly beating each other with belts and throwing dustbins, the video of which went viral on social media, prompted immediate intervention from the railway administration. ''The railway administration took immediate cognisance of the incident at the Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station and acted promptly. All the individuals responsible have been arrested by the Railway Protection Force (RPF),'' Northern Railway said on its official social media handle on Friday. ''The contractor in question has been fined Rs 5 lakh and issued a notice for the cancellation of the contract. Furthermore, the four vendors' ID cards have been confiscated, and RPF has detained them,'' the post read further, adding that passengers' safety is the top priority for the railways.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This Diwali, gift FASTag annual pass to loved ones

This Diwali, gift FASTag annual pass to loved ones

 India
2
Shah, Nadda join Guv, CM in wishing people of Assam on Kati Bihu

Shah, Nadda join Guv, CM in wishing people of Assam on Kati Bihu

 India
3
HIGHLIGHTS

HIGHLIGHTS

 India
4
Aurangabad railway station renamed Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Aurangabad railway station renamed Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025