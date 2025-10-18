EXCLUSIVE-US set to transfer Caribbean strike survivors overseas instead of POW-style detention

President Donald Trump's administration is moving to send the two survivors of a Thursday strike in the Caribbean to a different country rather than seek long-term military detention for them, four U.S. officials told Reuters on Saturday.

The U.S. military staged a helicopter rescue for the survivors on Thursday after the strike on their semi-submersible vessel, suspected of trafficking illegal narcotics. The strike killed the other two crew members on board, sources told Reuters on Friday. The U.S. military flew the survivors to a U.S. Navy warship in the Caribbean, where they were detained until at least Friday evening. It was not clear if they had already been flown off the ship.

