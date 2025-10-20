Search for Missing Software Engineer in River Ganga Intensifies
Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister is urging Uttarakhand for quick action after software engineer Hemant Soni mysteriously fell into the River Ganga at Rishikesh. Despite active search efforts by rescue teams, strong currents have been a significant challenge. Soni, visiting with friends, remains missing days later.
- Country:
- India
A plea has been made by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for accelerated action in locating a missing person, Hemant Soni. Soni fell into the River Ganga at Rishikesh from Bajrang Setu bridge and remains unaccounted for despite rescue efforts.
Hemant's uncle, Bharat Soni, has passionately appealed for help in a heartfelt video. 'We are anxious to have our nephew back home safely. Whether through NDRF or a helicopter search, we implore the authorities to find him,' he said, emphasizing the family's growing distress.
Based on eyewitness accounts, Hemant, a software engineer, was in Rishikesh with friends when the incident occurred. The bridge was under construction and lacked security, adding unpredictability to the unfortunate situation as the search for him continues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
