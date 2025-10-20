Search for Missing Software Engineer in River Ganga Intensifies

A plea has been made by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for accelerated action in locating a missing person, Hemant Soni. Soni fell into the River Ganga at Rishikesh from Bajrang Setu bridge and remains unaccounted for despite rescue efforts.

Hemant's uncle, Bharat Soni, has passionately appealed for help in a heartfelt video. 'We are anxious to have our nephew back home safely. Whether through NDRF or a helicopter search, we implore the authorities to find him,' he said, emphasizing the family's growing distress.

Based on eyewitness accounts, Hemant, a software engineer, was in Rishikesh with friends when the incident occurred. The bridge was under construction and lacked security, adding unpredictability to the unfortunate situation as the search for him continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)