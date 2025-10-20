Left Menu

Search for Missing Software Engineer in River Ganga Intensifies

Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister is urging Uttarakhand for quick action after software engineer Hemant Soni mysteriously fell into the River Ganga at Rishikesh. Despite active search efforts by rescue teams, strong currents have been a significant challenge. Soni, visiting with friends, remains missing days later.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 20-10-2025 12:30 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 12:30 IST
Search for Missing Software Engineer in River Ganga Intensifies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A plea has been made by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for accelerated action in locating a missing person, Hemant Soni. Soni fell into the River Ganga at Rishikesh from Bajrang Setu bridge and remains unaccounted for despite rescue efforts.

Hemant's uncle, Bharat Soni, has passionately appealed for help in a heartfelt video. 'We are anxious to have our nephew back home safely. Whether through NDRF or a helicopter search, we implore the authorities to find him,' he said, emphasizing the family's growing distress.

Based on eyewitness accounts, Hemant, a software engineer, was in Rishikesh with friends when the incident occurred. The bridge was under construction and lacked security, adding unpredictability to the unfortunate situation as the search for him continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Diwali Celebrations Ignite 'Red Zone' Air Quality Concerns

Delhi's Diwali Celebrations Ignite 'Red Zone' Air Quality Concerns

 India
2
Crackdown on Illegal Fireworks in Kolkata: Police Make 45 Arrests

Crackdown on Illegal Fireworks in Kolkata: Police Make 45 Arrests

 India
3
Zelenskiy-Trump Meeting: Patriot Deal Overshadows Tense Talks

Zelenskiy-Trump Meeting: Patriot Deal Overshadows Tense Talks

 Global
4
U.S. Firms Pressure Trump on Controversial Export Rule

U.S. Firms Pressure Trump on Controversial Export Rule

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025