Forest Department Neutralizes Terrorizing Leopard in Uttarakhand

A leopard, which had been a source of terror for the residents of Gajald village in Pauri district, Uttarakhand, was killed by the forest department on Wednesday night. This operation followed directives from Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Authorities, in response to the feline threat, deployed a team of specialized hunters to take down the animal believed to have attacked and killed a child and a 45-year-old man. The villagers' growing anger and fear over the attacks prompted swift intervention from government officials.

After a visit from senior officials, including Principal Secretary (Forest) R K Sudhanshu, the government promised to enhance vigilance and patrols in the area to ensure such incidents are not repeated. DNA samples will be tested to confirm the leopard's identity.

