Left Menu

Teen Drama in Bairia: A Case of Alleged Kidnapping

A 16-year-old boy is accused of kidnapping a 17-year-old girl in the Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred when the girl was en route to a coaching class. Both the accused and the victim are currently missing. Police are actively investigating the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 20-10-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 14:56 IST
Teen Drama in Bairia: A Case of Alleged Kidnapping
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a troubling incident from the Ballia district, a minor has been accused of kidnapping a 17-year-old girl, authorities reported on Monday. The case, registered in the Bairia police station area, involves a 16-year-old boy allegedly taking the girl as she headed to a coaching class on October 11.

Circle Officer Mohammad Fahim Quraishi clarified that the complaint was lodged by the girl's grandmother, citing concerns over potential forced religious conversion. This has heightened scrutiny over the case, with both individuals from the same educational institute now missing.

The police are delving into the matter, seeking details regarding the whereabouts of both the accused and the victim. Law enforcement remains on high alert as the investigation unfolds in this key case of adolescent abduction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Diwali Celebrations Ignite 'Red Zone' Air Quality Concerns

Delhi's Diwali Celebrations Ignite 'Red Zone' Air Quality Concerns

 India
2
Crackdown on Illegal Fireworks in Kolkata: Police Make 45 Arrests

Crackdown on Illegal Fireworks in Kolkata: Police Make 45 Arrests

 India
3
Zelenskiy-Trump Meeting: Patriot Deal Overshadows Tense Talks

Zelenskiy-Trump Meeting: Patriot Deal Overshadows Tense Talks

 Global
4
U.S. Firms Pressure Trump on Controversial Export Rule

U.S. Firms Pressure Trump on Controversial Export Rule

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025