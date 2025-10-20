Teen Drama in Bairia: A Case of Alleged Kidnapping

In a troubling incident from the Ballia district, a minor has been accused of kidnapping a 17-year-old girl, authorities reported on Monday. The case, registered in the Bairia police station area, involves a 16-year-old boy allegedly taking the girl as she headed to a coaching class on October 11.

Circle Officer Mohammad Fahim Quraishi clarified that the complaint was lodged by the girl's grandmother, citing concerns over potential forced religious conversion. This has heightened scrutiny over the case, with both individuals from the same educational institute now missing.

The police are delving into the matter, seeking details regarding the whereabouts of both the accused and the victim. Law enforcement remains on high alert as the investigation unfolds in this key case of adolescent abduction.

(With inputs from agencies.)