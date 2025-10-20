Left Menu

Prince Andrew's Royal Relinquishment: The Right Move Amid Allegations

Prince Andrew has relinquished his Duke of York title following widespread criticism amid sexual abuse allegations linked to Jeffrey Epstein. A British minister deemed the decision appropriate. While he remains a prince, discussions continue about his royal status as Virginia Giuffre's memoir reveals further allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-10-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 16:03 IST
Prince Andrew's Royal Relinquishment: The Right Move Amid Allegations
Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew's decision to forgo his royal titles has been described as the 'right course of action' by a senior British government minister. This development comes on the heels of allegations that Andrew sought police assistance to undermine a woman accusing him of sexual misconduct.

Andrew, brother to King Charles, last week announced he would discontinue using the Duke of York title amidst ongoing scrutiny over his associations with the deceased U.S. sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. While maintaining his title as prince, Andrew has consistently denied wrongdoing, despite a court determining one of his business associates was a Chinese spy.

The move to relinquish his title coincides with Virginia Giuffre's posthumous memoir detailing new claims of sexual encounters with Andrew facilitated by Epstein. The memoir, previewed by the BBC, alleges troubling interactions, ultimately calling Andrew's royal standing into question.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy-Trump Meeting: Patriot Deal Overshadows Tense Talks

Zelenskiy-Trump Meeting: Patriot Deal Overshadows Tense Talks

 Global
2
U.S. Firms Pressure Trump on Controversial Export Rule

U.S. Firms Pressure Trump on Controversial Export Rule

 Global
3
Federal Court Halts Trump's Gender Curriculum Mandate

Federal Court Halts Trump's Gender Curriculum Mandate

 Global
4
Nomination Day Drama: Arrests in Bihar Elections Stir Controversy

Nomination Day Drama: Arrests in Bihar Elections Stir Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025