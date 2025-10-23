Belgium Backs Morocco's Western Sahara Autonomy Plan

Belgium has officially joined the growing list of Western countries endorsing Morocco's autonomy plan for the Western Sahara, as outlined in a joint declaration signed on Thursday. This move aligns Belgium with the U.S., France, and the UK, who have already expressed support for Morocco's proposal within the U.N. Security Council.

The longstanding conflict, originating in 1975, sees Morocco claiming the desert territory as its own while the Algeria-backed Polisario front advocates for an independent state. Belgium's declaration signifies a potential shift in foreign policy within the EU, with Spain, Germany, and Portugal already backing Morocco's sovereignty.

Nevertheless, the EU has not yet formally endorsed Morocco's plan and continues to support U.N. peace-making efforts. Algeria and the Polisario strongly oppose Western nations supporting Morocco's autonomy plan, calling for a referendum with independence as one of the options.

