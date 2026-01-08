Wall Street Wobbles: Market Shifts and Trump's Declarations

In a volatile trading session, the S&P 500 concluded lower on Wednesday, driven by declines in JPMorgan, Blackstone, and financial stocks. Despite this, the Nasdaq was buoyed by AI-related firms like Nvidia and Alphabet, reflecting a shift in investor focus toward the technology sector.

Investor sentiment was further complicated by President Trump's announcement to limit Wall Street investments in single-family homes, a move aimed at reducing soaring housing prices. The announcement sent housing acquisition stocks tumbling, impacting real estate entities, including Blackstone and Apollo Global Management.

Amid the financial turmoil, geopolitical uncertainties loomed as the U.S. seized a Russian-linked tanker. The Federal Reserve's potential interest rate cuts also remained in focus, alongside a dip in Western Digital and Seagate Technology stocks following recent gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)