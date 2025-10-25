Left Menu

Drug Bust in Meghalaya: Heroin Seized, Two Arrested

Two individuals from Assam were arrested in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills after police seized over 54 grams of heroin from their vehicle. Acting on a tip-off, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force set up a checkpoint, intercepted the vehicle on the Shillong-Silchar route, and recovered four soap boxes containing heroin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 25-10-2025 11:23 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 11:23 IST
In a significant drug bust, two individuals from Assam were apprehended in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district following the discovery of over 54 grams of heroin in their possession, according to police reports on Saturday.

The operation, orchestrated by the state's Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), was based on a tip-off. Authorities established a checkpoint at Sohryngkham on the Shillong-Silchar route and successfully intercepted a vehicle on Friday.

The search yielded four soap boxes filled with heroin, weighing 54.13 grams. The suspects, identified as residents of Silchar, were immediately detained. The contraband and the accused were handed over for further procedural action, with an FIR registered and investigations underway at the Sohryngkham Outpost.

