CJI Gavai lauds Maharashtra govt for improving judicial infrastructure in state

Chief Justice of India Bhushan R Gavai on Thursday praised the Maharashtra government for improving judicial infrastructure in the state, citing the court premises that he inaugurated in recent months. He was speaking after inaugurating a memorial to his father and former Maharashtra Governor late R S Gavai, in Amravati district, along with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Chief Justice of India Bhushan R Gavai on Thursday praised the Maharashtra government for improving judicial infrastructure in the state, citing the court premises that he inaugurated in recent months. He was speaking after inaugurating a memorial to his father and former Maharashtra Governor late R S Gavai, in Amravati district, along with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The CJI said it was a happy moment, as very few individuals get the opportunity to be the chief guest at the inauguration of their father's memorial. He thanked people for their contribution towards the memorial to his father. Gavai also praised the Maharashtra government, particularly the Public Works Department, for developing court buildings in the state and appreciated their quality. He cited the examples of many high court and district court buildings that he inaugurated across Maharashtra. However, some people complain that the judiciary infrastructure in Maharashtra is ignored and no good projects are taken up, he said.

Addressing the event, Fadnavis said that former governor R S Gavai was respected and loved by all in the country. Recalling his memories with the CJI's father, the CM called him 'Ajatashatru', one who has no enemies. While holding various posts, R S Gavai brought positive changes in the lives of thousands of people, said Fadnavis. Deputy CMs Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde also praised late RS Gavai for his valuable contribution to society.

