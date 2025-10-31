Crisis Unfolds: Ethnic Tensions and Eyewitness Accounts Amid Al-Fashir's Capture

The weekend saw a chilling incident near al-Fashir, Sudan, as fighters on camels corralled hundreds of men, brought them to a reservoir, and shouted racial slurs before reportedly opening fire. An eyewitness, Alkheir Ismail, recounted his narrow escape as he was recognized by one of the captors.

According to activists, such events underscore the feared ethnic revenge killings by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The U.N. highlighted potential war crimes in the seizure of al-Fashir. Despite videos showing RSF violence, the group denies these reports.

The RSF's capture has intensified the historic ethnic tensions in the region. NGO and civilian accounts convey dire situations for those caught in the conflict, with aid workers documenting harsh conditions and the aftermath of these brutalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)