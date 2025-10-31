Left Menu

Crisis Unfolds: Ethnic Tensions and Eyewitness Accounts Amid Al-Fashir's Capture

In Sudan's Darfur region, fighters using camel transport detained men near al-Fashir, later executing them after racial abuse. Survivors recount their ordeal as they face detentions and shootings by the Rapid Support Forces. The RSF, denying war crimes, offers aid. These events hint at ethnic revenge and war crimes in ongoing civil unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 18:13 IST
Crisis Unfolds: Ethnic Tensions and Eyewitness Accounts Amid Al-Fashir's Capture
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The weekend saw a chilling incident near al-Fashir, Sudan, as fighters on camels corralled hundreds of men, brought them to a reservoir, and shouted racial slurs before reportedly opening fire. An eyewitness, Alkheir Ismail, recounted his narrow escape as he was recognized by one of the captors.

According to activists, such events underscore the feared ethnic revenge killings by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The U.N. highlighted potential war crimes in the seizure of al-Fashir. Despite videos showing RSF violence, the group denies these reports.

The RSF's capture has intensified the historic ethnic tensions in the region. NGO and civilian accounts convey dire situations for those caught in the conflict, with aid workers documenting harsh conditions and the aftermath of these brutalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025