Violent Land Dispute Erupts in Chhattisgarh: Two Dead in Jashpur District

A violent clash in Jashpur district, Chhattisgarh, claimed the lives of Chakrodhar Yadav and Pustam Nagvanshi on Thursday night, according to authorities.

The conflict began over a disputed piece of government land in Pakar Gaon, Pathalgaon police station limits. Girdhar Yadav obtained the land title, leading to longstanding tensions with the Nagvanshi family, who contested the lease in court.

The situation escalated when Nagvanshi family members allegedly attacked the Yadav residence. In response, Yadav community members, attending a nearby religious event, retaliated, resulting in casualties. Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident, with additional forces deployed to ensure peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)