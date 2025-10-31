Left Menu

High Tensions in Supreme Court: Shabir Shah's Bail Plea Controversy

The National Investigation Agency opposed Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah's bail plea in a terror funding case. Shah faces allegations of facilitating separatist movements in Jammu and Kashmir. The Supreme Court will hear the case on November 10, following arguments on his long incarceration and deteriorating health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 18:44 IST
  India

In a highly charged session on Friday, the Supreme Court revisited the contentious bail plea of Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah, who faces terror funding allegations. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) strongly objected to separatist claims that India and Jammu and Kashmir are distinct entities.

Appearing for the NIA, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta emphasized that the Indian State and Jammu and Kashmir cannot be perceived as separate in the eyes of the law. Shah's defense cited significant physical hardships due to his lengthy incarceration, leading to a plea for expedited hearings, given his deteriorating health.

The session was marked by scrutiny over the 24 active cases against Shah, which the high court had considered when denying bail. The Supreme Court scheduled further discussions for November 10, pressing the NIA to submit further details about Shah's custodial circumstances in the interim.

(With inputs from agencies.)

