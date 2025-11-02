Strengthening Bonds: U.S.-Vietnam Military Cooperation Takes Flight

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, during his visit to Hanoi, highlighted the United States' intent to bolster military cooperation with Vietnam. The announcement comes as Hegseth meets Vietnamese leaders, aiming to strengthen ties between the two nations.

Recently, Washington delivered three cutters to the Vietnamese coastguard and provided three T-6 trainer aircraft, part of a 12-aircraft order. Hegseth underscored the ongoing commitment of the United States to these and more extensive projects.

In his statement, Hegseth reiterated the importance of an independent Vietnam and the mutual benefits of enhanced military collaboration between the countries.

