Railway Drug Scandal Unfolds: A Call for Justice in Tripura

The Tripura Pradesh Youth Congress Committee has raised a demand for urgent action regarding the recent discovery of banned cough syrup at West Tripura's Jirania railway station. The goods train carried 1.07 lakh bottles, valued at Rs 5.40 crore, leading to growing concern among the youth in the state.

Although security forces managed to apprehend one individual in connection with the incident, the Youth Congress remains frustrated by the slow pace of arrests, suspecting political ties to the smuggling operation. The president, Neel Kamal Saha, expressed deep disappointment over what he perceives as negligence by law enforcement.

Saha accused the alleged drug smugglers of having connections within the ruling BJP, which he believes hampers police efforts. Highlighting the ongoing threat, he urged authorities to ensure swift justice, emphasizing the potential deterrent effect on the illegal drug trade in Tripura.

