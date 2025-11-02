Left Menu

Railway Drug Scandal Unfolds: A Call for Justice in Tripura

The Tripura Pradesh Youth Congress has called for immediate action following the seizure of banned cough syrup worth Rs 5.40 crore from a train. They demand the arrest of culprits involved, alleging political protection of drug smugglers, and highlight the dire impact on the state's youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 02-11-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 17:22 IST
Railway Drug Scandal Unfolds: A Call for Justice in Tripura
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Tripura Pradesh Youth Congress Committee has raised a demand for urgent action regarding the recent discovery of banned cough syrup at West Tripura's Jirania railway station. The goods train carried 1.07 lakh bottles, valued at Rs 5.40 crore, leading to growing concern among the youth in the state.

Although security forces managed to apprehend one individual in connection with the incident, the Youth Congress remains frustrated by the slow pace of arrests, suspecting political ties to the smuggling operation. The president, Neel Kamal Saha, expressed deep disappointment over what he perceives as negligence by law enforcement.

Saha accused the alleged drug smugglers of having connections within the ruling BJP, which he believes hampers police efforts. Highlighting the ongoing threat, he urged authorities to ensure swift justice, emphasizing the potential deterrent effect on the illegal drug trade in Tripura.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025