Yamuna Pollution Battle Heats Up Between AAP and BJP in Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP in Delhi are in a heated exchange over the pollution levels in the Yamuna River. Allegations flew after Chhath Puja, with AAP claiming the river's pollution persisted, while BJP argued improvements have been visible under their governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 20:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The ongoing feud between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the pollution in the Yamuna River escalated on Sunday. Saurabh Bharadwaj from AAP accused the BJP of allowing the river to return to its polluted state after the Chhath festival.

In response, the BJP criticized AAP, stating the opposition tacitly admitted the Yamuna reverted to its previous condition under AAP's governance. Bharadwaj claimed workers were dismantling a pipeline used to secretly supply filtered water to create a 'fake' Yamuna for the festival.

The BJP countered these claims, with spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor asserting noticeable cleaning achievements under the current administration. Kapoor emphasized that the river is cleaner now than in AAP's final months of governance, dismissing AAP's allegations as political frustration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

