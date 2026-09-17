Indonesia Battles 'Ecological Terrorism': Stricter Laws and International Aid Needed

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has labeled slash-and-burn clearance as 'ecological terrorism,' urging for stricter laws as the nation grapples with severe wildfires. Transboundary pollution affects neighboring countries, leading to legal crackdowns and international aid to control the fires raging across the region for weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 17:37 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 17:37 IST
Indonesia Battles 'Ecological Terrorism': Stricter Laws and International Aid Needed
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Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has condemned slash-and-burn tactics as 'ecological terrorism,' calling for stricter regulations and sanctions. This comes as the country battles its most intense wildfires in 11 years, exacerbated by 'super El Niño' weather conditions severely affecting areas like Borneo and Sumatra and triggering health crises.

The fires have not only harmed Indonesia but have also led to unhealthy air quality in neighboring Singapore and Malaysia. Prabowo has stressed zero tolerance towards individuals or corporations involved in igniting these wildfires, urging the State Secretary and the Minister of Law to evaluate and possibly toughen legal repercussions by involving the House of Representatives.

Following Prabowo's directives, the Indonesian police have launched 219 criminal investigations, identifying 162 suspects and probing 95 companies. Both Malaysia and Japan have offered assistance, deploying aircraft and personnel to aid water bombing efforts as Indonesia continues to combat the extensive spread of fires.

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