Government to Reform Teacher Education and Overhaul Teaching Council

In a decisive move aimed at restoring public trust and raising the quality of classroom teaching, the New Zealand Government has announced sweeping reforms to Initial Teacher Education (ITE) and the governance of the Teaching Council of Aotearoa New Zealand. Education Minister Erica Stanford made the announcement, citing recent research that shows teacher preparation in New Zealand is failing to meet the needs of both educators and students.

The planned reforms come amid growing concerns that current systems for training and overseeing teachers are inadequate and in urgent need of change. The Government says the proposed changes will strengthen oversight, streamline governance, and ensure teachers are better prepared to succeed in increasingly demanding classroom environments.

Evidence Points to a System in Decline

The impetus for change is backed by a growing body of research and feedback from education professionals. The 2024 OECD Teaching and Learning International Survey (TALIS) revealed that:

62% of graduate teachers in New Zealand reported they were not confident teaching the full content of the subjects they were assigned.

54% lacked confidence in pedagogical approaches — the methods and practices of teaching those subjects.

Additionally, a 2023 report from the Education Review Office (ERO) found that nearly two-thirds of school principals believed new teachers were not well-prepared for the classroom.

“These findings are alarming,” Minister Stanford said. “Initial teacher education is supposed to equip new teachers with both the knowledge and practical skills to thrive in a classroom. Instead, we’re hearing that many feel unprepared and unsupported. This isn’t acceptable — not for the teachers, and certainly not for our students.”

A Shift in Responsibility: Ministry to Set Professional Standards

One of the most significant changes announced is the transfer of responsibility for setting professional standards in ITE and teacher training from the Teaching Council of Aotearoa New Zealand to the Ministry of Education. The Government argues that stronger ministerial oversight is needed to ensure alignment between national education goals and teacher preparation.

The Teaching Council, which currently oversees teacher registration, professional development standards, and other regulatory functions, will also see its statutory purpose significantly revised. Legislative references requiring the Council to:

Provide direction for the profession,

Enhance the status of the teaching workforce,

Promote best practices,

will be removed, as these functions are now deemed to sit more appropriately within other education agencies.

“These reforms are about rebalancing roles and responsibilities,” Stanford noted. “We’re refocusing the Council on its core regulatory function while returning strategic oversight and system direction to the Ministry, where it belongs.”

Governance Overhaul: Restoring Confidence in the Regulator

In parallel to the education reforms, the Government is initiating urgent changes to the governance structure of the Teaching Council. Multiple investigations are currently underway into the Council’s performance and internal processes, and the Government says immediate action is needed to address sector concerns.

Two key phases of governance reform have been announced:

Phase 1: Immediate Changes – November 2025

A small but significant amendment to the Education and Training Amendment Bill (No. 2) will:

Restructure the Council board to consist of 13 members : seven appointed by the Minister of Education and six elected members from within the sector.

Remove the requirement for a teacher educator-specific elected representative, to enhance general governance capacity and focus.

Phase 2: Longer-Term Changes – Mid-2026

Further legislation will:

Reduce the board’s size from 13 to between seven and nine members , aligning its structure with that of other professional regulatory bodies such as the Nursing Council of New Zealand .

Maintain elected sector representatives, with one each from the early childhood, primary, and secondary education sectors.

The intention is to bolster the Council’s professional capability, reduce inefficiencies, and build a governance framework that can meet the needs of a complex and evolving education system.

A Regulatory Model Fit for the Future

The reforms reflect a broader trend in public sector governance, where professional regulators are being restructured to ensure they operate independently, efficiently, and in the best interests of the public. By aligning the Teaching Council’s structure with other health and social service regulatory bodies, the Government hopes to create a more consistent and credible oversight model.

“We’re bringing the Teaching Council’s governance in line with best practice,” Stanford said. “Our teachers deserve a strong, trusted regulator. We are making the changes necessary to ensure that happens.”

Looking Ahead

The legislative pathway for these reforms is already underway. The first governance changes are expected to be implemented by November 2025, while the broader overhaul of the Council’s structure and the shift in ITE responsibilities will follow in mid-2026.

Minister Stanford concluded by reaffirming the Government’s commitment to educational excellence: “We are backing teachers to succeed — but that begins with setting them up for success. These reforms are essential steps in delivering a modern, effective education system that supports both educators and students.”