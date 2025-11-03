Swami Yashveer Maharaj Faces Legal Notice for Incendiary Speech

Swami Yashveer Maharaj of Yog Ashram has been issued a legal notice for allegedly inciting communal tensions through his speeches, police officials confirmed on Monday.

The notice, delivered by SHO Pawan Kumar of Titawi police, prohibits Maharaj from making further controversial remarks, under threat of legal consequences. Security arrangements for Maharaj have also been rescinded.

Maharaj was spotlighted following viral social media videos of him allegedly advocating a boycott against certain community-owned businesses during a religious festival. He was blocked from initiating a movement at Garh Mukteshwar during a significant event.

(With inputs from agencies.)