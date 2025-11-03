Left Menu

Swami Yashveer Maharaj Faces Legal Notice for Incendiary Speech

Swami Yashveer Maharaj of Yog Ashram in Baghra received a legal notice for allegedly inciting communal discord with provocative statements. Police warned him to desist from such remarks, threatening legal action. Security for Maharaj was withdrawn, and he was earlier stopped from starting a campaign at a religious event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 03-11-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 15:41 IST
Swami Yashveer Maharaj Faces Legal Notice for Incendiary Speech
  • Country:
  • India

Swami Yashveer Maharaj of Yog Ashram has been issued a legal notice for allegedly inciting communal tensions through his speeches, police officials confirmed on Monday.

The notice, delivered by SHO Pawan Kumar of Titawi police, prohibits Maharaj from making further controversial remarks, under threat of legal consequences. Security arrangements for Maharaj have also been rescinded.

Maharaj was spotlighted following viral social media videos of him allegedly advocating a boycott against certain community-owned businesses during a religious festival. He was blocked from initiating a movement at Garh Mukteshwar during a significant event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

AI-powered traceability systems drive consumer confidence in processed foods

How AI is transforming regulatory oversight in cryptocurrency market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025