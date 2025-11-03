Left Menu

Sri Lankan Navy Arrests Indian Fishermen for Illegal Fishing

The Sri Lankan Navy arrested 35 Indian fishermen and seized four trawlers for alleged illegal fishing near Jaffna's Kankesanthurai area. This follows a similar incident earlier this month when 47 fishermen were detained. The arrests highlight ongoing tensions between India and Sri Lanka over fishing rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 03-11-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 15:52 IST
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

The Sri Lankan Navy has detained at least 35 Indian fishermen and confiscated their four trawlers, accusing them of illegal fishing activities, according to Navy spokesman Commander Buddika Sampath. The arrests occurred in Sri Lankan waters near the northern Jaffna district's Kankesanthurai area during an operation that concluded early Monday.

The detained fishermen and their confiscated equipment will be transferred to the fisheries inspectorate in the northern region for further legal proceedings, as confirmed by the Navy. This incident marks the second such arrest in a month, following the apprehension of 47 Indian fishermen on October 9 at Talaimannar in northern Sri Lanka.

The issue of fishermen crossing international maritime boundaries remains a significant point of contention between India and Sri Lanka. Tensions have previously flared, with the Sri Lankan Navy sometimes resorting to using force against Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait, further complicating diplomatic relations between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

