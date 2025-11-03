PM Modi Unveils ₹1 Lakh Crore R&D Scheme at Emerging Science and Innovation Conclave

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated and addressed the Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave (ESTIC) 2025 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, marking a pivotal moment in India’s march toward becoming a global innovation powerhouse. The event brought together scientists, innovators, Nobel laureates, policymakers, students, and industry leaders from across the world to deliberate on shaping the future of science and technology for societal progress and sustainable development.

The Prime Minister began his address by congratulating the Indian women’s cricket team for their historic victory in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, India’s first-ever win in the tournament. “The entire nation is proud of our women’s team. Their victory will inspire millions of young girls and boys to dream big,” he said, setting an optimistic tone for the event.

India’s Milestone Achievements in Science and Technology

Shri Modi celebrated India’s recent achievements in science, noting the successful launch of the country’s heaviest communication satellite as a testament to India’s growing scientific prowess. He congratulated the scientists at ISRO and underscored that science and innovation are central to India’s vision for the 21st century, a century he described as one of “unprecedented transformation.”

“The pace of change today is exponential. It is our responsibility to harness this transformation for human progress,” he said. The Prime Minister emphasized that global collaboration in frontier technologies is essential and that the ESTIC platform would serve as a catalyst for such engagement.

New National Push for Research, Development and Innovation

Highlighting India’s rising focus on scientific research, the Prime Minister announced a historic ₹1 lakh crore allocation for the Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Scheme, aimed at boosting high-risk, high-impact scientific projects across sectors.

“For the first time, capital is being made available for breakthrough research,” he said, calling it a milestone in making India a leader in next-generation technologies.

He also noted that India has established the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (NRF) to scale up research and innovation within universities and institutions. “We have expanded the national vision from Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan to include Jai Vigyan and Jai Anusandhan,” he stated, reflecting the government’s comprehensive approach to fostering science and innovation.

Transforming India into a Global Innovation Hub

Prime Minister Modi outlined a vision for a modern innovation ecosystem where research thrives alongside entrepreneurship. “We are improving the ease of doing research in India,” he declared, pointing to reforms in financial rules, procurement policies, and regulatory frameworks that now allow prototypes to move seamlessly from lab to market.

He revealed that India’s R&D expenditure has doubled in the past decade, while the number of registered patents has increased 17-fold. India has also emerged as the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem, with over 6,000 deep-tech startups leading breakthroughs in clean energy, advanced materials, biotechnology, and semiconductors.

“Our bio-economy has grown from $10 billion in 2014 to nearly $140 billion today,” he said, emphasizing that India is no longer a consumer of global technologies but a creator of transformative solutions.

Driving Progress in Emerging Frontiers

The Prime Minister highlighted India’s growing leadership in quantum computing, green hydrogen, deep-sea exploration, and critical minerals research. “India is making its presence felt in every sunrise sector,” he said, adding that these areas will shape the nation’s long-term technological and economic sovereignty.

He credited India’s Digital Public Infrastructure as the backbone of this transformation — connecting over two lakh gram panchayats with optical fibre, democratizing access to mobile data, and enabling the delivery of citizen services at scale.

Women and Youth at the Forefront of Innovation

Emphasizing inclusive innovation, Shri Modi spotlighted the growing participation of women in science and technology. “A decade ago, fewer than 100 patents were filed annually by women. Today, that number exceeds 5,000,” he shared proudly. He added that women now account for 43 percent of enrolments in STEM education, surpassing the global average.

He also underscored the importance of nurturing young talent through initiatives such as Atal Tinkering Labs (ATL). Currently, 10,000 labs are operational across India, where over one crore students are experimenting with creativity and scientific curiosity. Inspired by this success, the Prime Minister announced the establishment of 25,000 new Atal Tinkering Labs nationwide.

Additionally, he announced that 10,000 new Prime Minister’s Research Fellowships will be awarded over the next five years to encourage young researchers to pursue cutting-edge innovation in India.

Ethical and Human-Centric Artificial Intelligence

Turning to the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Shri Modi stressed that India is working to ensure that AI remains ethical, inclusive, and human-centric. Under the India AI Mission, an investment of ₹10,000 crore is being directed toward developing indigenous AI capabilities.

“India is shaping a global framework for ethical and human-centric AI,” he said, announcing that the Global AI Summit 2026 will be hosted by India in February to advance cooperation on safe and inclusive AI governance.

A Call for Innovation in Agriculture, Health, and Energy

The Prime Minister urged scientists and entrepreneurs to focus on frontier solutions that address India’s long-term challenges in agriculture, healthcare, and sustainability. He posed thought-provoking questions:

“Can India lead the world in developing next-generation biofortified crops to combat malnutrition?”

“Can we innovate low-cost bio-fertilizers and soil health enhancers to reduce dependence on chemicals?”

“Can we map India’s genomic diversity to revolutionize personalized medicine?”

“Can we pioneer affordable energy storage and clean battery technologies?”

He stressed the importance of identifying critical dependencies and building self-reliance in key inputs, aligning with the broader vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

The Spirit of Jai Vigyan, Jai Anusandhan

Concluding his address, Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed the government’s unwavering support for researchers, scientists, and innovators, encouraging them to explore new ideas fearlessly. “Anyone with ideas will find full support from the government. Let us build a collective roadmap that takes Indian innovation to new heights,” he said.

He invoked the mantra “Jai Vigyan, Jai Anusandhan” — a call to action for India’s scientific community to push the frontiers of human knowledge and national progress.

The conclave was also attended by Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, Principal Scientific Adviser Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood, and Nobel Laureate Sir Andre Geim, along with representatives from industry, academia, and international research organizations.

The Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave 2025 is envisioned as a platform to align India’s scientific ambitions with global innovation trends — paving the way for a Viksit Bharat @ 2047 powered by research, technology, and human ingenuity.