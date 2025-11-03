Bombay HC Revives 26/11 Terror Trial after Seven-Year Delay

The stalled trial of Abu Jundal, the alleged mastermind behind the 26/11 terror attacks, is set to resume. This development comes after the Bombay High Court quashed a lower court's directive to hand over confidential documents to the accused.

Justice R N Laddha's bench allowed a petition from the Delhi Police and government ministries, challenging the 2018 order to provide documents to Jundal, thereby delaying proceedings since 2018. Jundal, accused of being a handler for the attackers, had contested the place of his arrest, seeking further documentation.

The accused was identified as a handler of the 10 Pakistani terrorists responsible for the deadly November 2008 attacks in Mumbai, which caused 166 casualties. The High Court's decision overturns the trial court's earlier directive, enabling the trial to move forward.