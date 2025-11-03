Omar Abdullah Urges Rapid Project Execution in Jammu
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called for accelerated project implementation, directing departments to convert decisions into concrete results. He emphasized the need for district review meetings to gauge developmental progress and address issues. Abdullah assured resources will be managed to tackle financial constraints and unnecessary expenditures.
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has issued a directive to all departments to expedite the implementation of approved projects, transforming decisions into concrete outcomes. During a council meeting with ministers and secretaries, he underscored the urgency of visible grassroots progress.
Abdullah announced district-level reviews across the Jammu division to evaluate developmental strides and solve public grievances. The meeting took place shortly after the government relocated to the Jammu secretariat for the next six months as per the 'Darbar Move' practices.
Despite acknowledging financial limitations, Abdullah pledged to address resource challenges while ensuring efficient service delivery. He insisted on avoiding unnecessary expenditure and balancing development demands.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Yogi Adityanath Accuses Mahagathbandhan of Colluding with Mafia and Ignoring Development in Bihar
Stalin Oversees Progress: Dharmapuri's New Hub of Development
Della Townships Teams Up with MAYRLIFE for Wellness-Centric Development
Revolutionizing Drug Development: The AI Framework Transforming Molecule Design
PM Modi Criticizes RJD for 'Anti-Development' Stance Amid Election Rally