Omar Abdullah Urges Rapid Project Execution in Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has issued a directive to all departments to expedite the implementation of approved projects, transforming decisions into concrete outcomes. During a council meeting with ministers and secretaries, he underscored the urgency of visible grassroots progress.

Abdullah announced district-level reviews across the Jammu division to evaluate developmental strides and solve public grievances. The meeting took place shortly after the government relocated to the Jammu secretariat for the next six months as per the 'Darbar Move' practices.

Despite acknowledging financial limitations, Abdullah pledged to address resource challenges while ensuring efficient service delivery. He insisted on avoiding unnecessary expenditure and balancing development demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)