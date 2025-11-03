Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Urges Rapid Project Execution in Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called for accelerated project implementation, directing departments to convert decisions into concrete results. He emphasized the need for district review meetings to gauge developmental progress and address issues. Abdullah assured resources will be managed to tackle financial constraints and unnecessary expenditures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 03-11-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 18:14 IST
Omar Abdullah Urges Rapid Project Execution in Jammu
Omar Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has issued a directive to all departments to expedite the implementation of approved projects, transforming decisions into concrete outcomes. During a council meeting with ministers and secretaries, he underscored the urgency of visible grassroots progress.

Abdullah announced district-level reviews across the Jammu division to evaluate developmental strides and solve public grievances. The meeting took place shortly after the government relocated to the Jammu secretariat for the next six months as per the 'Darbar Move' practices.

Despite acknowledging financial limitations, Abdullah pledged to address resource challenges while ensuring efficient service delivery. He insisted on avoiding unnecessary expenditure and balancing development demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

AI-powered traceability systems drive consumer confidence in processed foods

How AI is transforming regulatory oversight in cryptocurrency market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025