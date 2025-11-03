Scindia Honours Bhupen Hazarika Awardees, Calls Women and Youth the Architects of Viksit Bharat

Union Minister for Communications and Development of the North Eastern Region Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia today presided over two landmark events in Guwahati, celebrating India’s cultural richness, unity in diversity, and the transformative role of women and youth in nation-building. He conferred the Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika National Awards at a ceremony organized by Sarhad Pune, and later addressed the 12th Nanhi Chhaan National Essay Contest, engaging with students from across the country.

Both events, deeply symbolic of India’s inclusive spirit and creative energy, highlighted the Northeast’s growing prominence as a cradle of art, resilience, and national inspiration.

Honouring the Legacy of Bhupen Hazarika

Addressing the Bhupen Hazarika National Awards ceremony, Shri Scindia paid heartfelt tribute to Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, describing him as “a poet, musician, and voice of the nation whose melodies turned pain into poetry and connected generations through compassion and hope.”

The Minister observed that conferring awards in Bhupen Da’s name is “not just an honour to an artist but to an era of empathy, unity, and cultural synthesis that his life represented.”

Six eminent personalities from the Northeast were conferred the prestigious Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika National Awards for their contributions to literature, art, cinema, music, and cultural preservation:

Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi (Arunachal Pradesh) – for literature and community leadership

Laishram Mema (Manipur) – for promoting traditional dance and music

Rajni Basumatary (Assam) – for her work in cinema and tribal representation

L. R. Sailo (Mizoram) – for his contribution to journalism and public discourse

Dr. Surjya Kanta Hazarika (Assam) – for his multifaceted work in publishing and culture

Prof. David R. Syiemlieh (Meghalaya) – for scholarship and heritage conservation

The award ceremony reflected a shared recognition of the North East’s cultural dynamism and its vital place in India’s national identity.

A Deep Personal Connection with the Northeast

Shri Scindia recalled his family’s long-standing bond with the region, tracing it back to the compassionate initiatives of his grandfather, Maharaja Jivajirao Scindia, who had established the Assam Relief Fund after the catastrophic 1950 earthquake that devastated parts of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

He reflected on how the same natural calamity that wiped out Sadiya, the birthplace of Bhupen Hazarika, gave rise to the songs that immortalized the spirit of the land. “The resilience of Bhupen Da’s music reminds us that even in sorrow, there is song; that the human spirit, like the Brahmaputra, always finds its course again,” the Minister said.

Shri Scindia fondly described Bhupen Hazarika as a bridge between his “janmabhoomi Mumbai and karmabhoomi Assam”, underscoring how Bhupen Da’s art continues to unify India’s diverse voices into one harmonious symphony.

He also highlighted the Bhupen Hazarika Setu as a living monument to Bhupen Da’s vision of connectivity—both physical and emotional—that binds communities and strengthens the nation’s fabric.

Commending Sarhad Pune’s Work for Integration and Empowerment

Shri Scindia lauded Sarhad Pune and its founder Shri Sanjay Nahar for over three decades of work in promoting national integration, education, and cultural preservation. He praised the organization’s initiatives such as the Bhupen Hazarika Music Studio, Sarhad Music, and its girls’ hostel for students from the Northeast, all built on principles of compassion, inclusivity, and unity.

He noted that institutions like Sarhad play a crucial role in bridging regions and communities, nurturing talent from conflict-affected areas, and celebrating the shared destiny of all Indians.

Inspiring Youth Through the Nanhi Chhaan Essay Contest

Later in the day, Shri Scindia addressed the Nanhi Chhaan 12th National Essay Contest, a nationwide initiative that saw participation from over 50,000 students. The Minister interacted with young winners, commending their clarity of thought, social consciousness, and patriotic vision.

He praised the Nanhi Chhaan Foundation for its sustained work in women’s empowerment, environmental protection, and interfaith harmony, calling it a model for grassroots change and moral education.

Reflecting on the contest’s theme, “The Force of Viksit Bharat,” Shri Scindia said the essays underscored that India’s progress is not only measured in economic terms but also in compassion, innovation, and inclusivity.

“The force that will drive a Viksit Bharat lies in the confidence of our youth, the compassion of our women, and the curiosity of our minds,” he observed.

Women and Youth as the Pillars of a Developed India

Shri Scindia emphasized that India’s journey toward Viksit Bharat (Developed India) depends on the synergy between youthful innovation and women’s leadership. Drawing inspiration from Assam’s freedom heroine Kanaklata Barua, he said courage and conviction transcend age and gender.

“A nation becomes truly developed when its daughters see themselves not as bystanders but as architects of change,” he said, urging young women to take active roles in leadership, governance, and innovation.

He reiterated that women’s empathy, resilience, and creativity, combined with youthful energy and intellect, will be the driving forces behind India’s emergence as a global leader in the 21st century.

Honouring the Spirit of Unity and Cultural Pride

Both the Bhupen Hazarika Awards and the Nanhi Chhaan Essay Contest reflected a shared vision of unity, inclusivity, and cultural pride, central to India’s national ethos. By celebrating artists, intellectuals, and young changemakers, Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia reaffirmed the government’s commitment to nurturing the cultural soul and human potential of the nation.

“From Bhupen Da’s songs that gave India its conscience to the voices of our youth that give India its confidence, today’s events remind us that our nation’s strength lies in its diversity and shared dreams,” the Minister concluded.